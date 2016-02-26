STOCKHOLM Feb 26 IFK Norrkoping stiker Alhaji Kamara will not play again this season because of a heart defect, the Swedish champions said on Friday.

With Norrkoping due to take part in the qualifiers for next season's Champions League, Kamara underwent a mandatory heart examination required by UEFA and a problem was discovered.

After further investigation a decision was taken that Kamara could not take part in top-level soccer for the foreseeable future, and more tests will take place to see if an operation could repair the defect.

"The defect in the coronary artery that Alhaji Kamara has is unusual, but carries a great rsik for sudden death at maximum effort," the club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Kamara expressed his frustration.

"It's not something I expected and it is absolutely not how I wanted it to end," he said.

Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Kamara has played for his country and scored six goals in 14 appearances last season to help Norrkoping win the Allsvenskan.

