STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Former international striker Henrik Larsson has stepped down as coach of Swedish minnows Falkenberg despite ensuring the side maintained their top flight status for another year, the club announced on Monday.

Favourites to go down before the season began, Larsson defied his miniscule budget to keep the unfancied side in the Allsvenskan, with the club describing it as their most successful season ever.

"We would have liked to see a continuation but of course we respect his decision," sporting director Hakan Nilsson said in a statement, adding that Larsson's decision was not entirely unexpected.

The 43-year-old has been linked with the manager's job at IFK Gothenburg following the sacking of Mikael Stahre a week ago. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by John O'Brien)