Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
STOCKHOLM Nov 10 Former international striker Henrik Larsson has stepped down as coach of Swedish minnows Falkenberg despite ensuring the side maintained their top flight status for another year, the club announced on Monday.
Favourites to go down before the season began, Larsson defied his miniscule budget to keep the unfancied side in the Allsvenskan, with the club describing it as their most successful season ever.
"We would have liked to see a continuation but of course we respect his decision," sporting director Hakan Nilsson said in a statement, adding that Larsson's decision was not entirely unexpected.
The 43-year-old has been linked with the manager's job at IFK Gothenburg following the sacking of Mikael Stahre a week ago. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):