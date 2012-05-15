Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
STOCKHOLM May 15 Swedish club AIK have signed international defender Daniel Majstorovic from Celtic, the Stockholm club said in a statement on Tuesday.
Capped 48 times by Sweden, Majstorovic left Malmo in 2004 and had spells in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Greece before joining Celtic, with whom he won the Scottish title this season.
The 35-year-old centre-back, who will miss Euro 2012 due to a knee injury sustained in training in February, will join the club from Aug. 1 on a two-year deal. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, Editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.