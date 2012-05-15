STOCKHOLM May 15 Swedish club AIK have signed international defender Daniel Majstorovic from Celtic, the Stockholm club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Capped 48 times by Sweden, Majstorovic left Malmo in 2004 and had spells in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Greece before joining Celtic, with whom he won the Scottish title this season.

The 35-year-old centre-back, who will miss Euro 2012 due to a knee injury sustained in training in February, will join the club from Aug. 1 on a two-year deal. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, Editing by Justin Palmer)