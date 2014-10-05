STOCKHOLM Oct 5 Captain Markus Rosenberg fired a late winner for defending champions Malmo FF as they became the first team to retain the Swedish title for 11 years by beating AIK 3-2 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Sunday.

With title rivals IFK Gothenburg and Elfsborg having lost earlier on Sunday, Malmo took to the field knowing that a draw would be enough for them to retain the title.

The southern Swedish side took the lead when Isaac Thelin headed home Magnus Eriksson's free kick just before halftime, and Eriksson got on the scoresheet himself six minutes into the second half, curling a beautiful right-foot shot into the top corner.

Nabil Bahoui pulled a goal back for AIK in the 67th minute and then fired home a dipping, swerving free kick in the 85th minute, but Rosenberg hit back a minute later, turning his man before firing home to silence the home crowd and put the title beyond doubt.

The league victory caps a stellar week for Malmo, who beat Olympiakos 2-0 on Wednesday in the first Champions League group game to be played in Sweden for 14 years.

The AIK result gave Malmo (59) a 12-point lead with three games left to play and makes them the first team to retain the Swedish title since Djurgarden in 2003, with IFK Gothenburg in second and Elfsborg third on 46. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor)