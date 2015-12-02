STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Malmo FF coach Age Hareide, who won the league title in 2014 and managed to qualify for the Champions League group stage in the last two seasons, will leave his post, the club have announced.

The 62-year-old Norwegian has been strongly linked with the job of Denmark's national team coach as successor to Morten Olsen.

Olsen stepped down following the Danes' Euro 2016 playoff defeat to Sweden last month after over 15 years in the job.

"After two successful years with MFF, Age Hareide has verbally informed the club that he will not coach the team next year," the club said in a statement.

"I want to thank the club for two fantastic years. Thanks to the players, my staff, all the employees and for all the support from the supporters. It has been a fantastic time," said Hareide, whose final game in charge will be Malmo's last Champions League group game against Real Madrid on Dec. 12. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)