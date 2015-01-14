STOCKHOLM Jan 14 Malmo have signed 25-year-old Swedish international winger Tobias Sana from Ajax Amsterdam on a four-year deal, the Swedish club announced on Wednesday.

Sana, who mades his debut for Sweden in a thrilling 4-4 draw away to Germany in 2012, spent two and a half years in Amsterdam after leaving IFK Gothenburg, but failed to make the breakthrough in Dutch soccer.

He joins a Malmo side that won their second successive Swedish title in 2014 and are looking to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League again next season, having faced Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Olympiakos in this year's competition.

"This is what I have been longing for, to play in front of people who are committed and who have a big interest," Sana said in a statement.

Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson added: "He made a big breakthrough and came up to a high level where he was selected for the national team.

"He has had a tough time since then but we know the capacity that Tobias has and we hope to be able to bring out all the footballing talent he has within him." (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Alan Baldwin)