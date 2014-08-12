STOCKHOLM Aug 12 Yanick Djouzi Manzizila broke a 60-year-old Swedish scoring record with 21 goals in a game but they won't be added to his season tally after his demoralised opponents quit the league.

The 25-year-old forward scored almost at will for Kongo United as they beat Balrog Botkyrka Sodertaelje - who had three players sent off - 30-0 in their division seven league clash.

"I'd scored 12 goals against them previously so I knew there was a chance to score a lot of goals," Manzizila told the Sportbladet newspaper.

With twin brother Alex as playmaker, and facing eight players by the end of the match, Manzizila had it all too easy against a team that had failed to earn a point all season.

Swedish football historian and statistician Claes-Goran Bengtsson confirmed that 21 goals in a game was a Swedish record, but the gloss was taken off Manzizila's achievement when Balrog subsequently withdrew from the league.

Their decision means the 21 goals will be chalked off - as will all the team's results for the season - although Manzizila's individual scoring record will stand.

"There's not much that can be done about it," Manzizila said on receiving the news that his goals wouldn't count towards his season target.

"I'll have to be happy with the fact that I broke (the record) and continue to focus on scoring a hundred goals instead." (Reporting By Philip O'Connor, Editing by Neville Dalton)