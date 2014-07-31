COPENHAGEN, July 31 Former Sweden defender Olof Mellberg announced his retirement on Thursday in a statement via his final club FC Copenhagen.

The well-travelled 36-year-old represented AIK Stockholm, Aston Villa, Racing Santander, Juventus, Olympiakos Piraeus and Villarreal before joining Copenhagen a year ago, helping them secure second place in Denmark's Superliga last season.

"FC Copenhagen and Olof Mellberg have agreed to end their co-operation, with the Swedish stopper leaving FCK with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Mellberg came to the city's team last summer and had a contract to the end of this season, but now all parties have agreed to part."

Earlier in the week, Copenhagen announced the signing of fellow Swedish centre back Mikael Antonsson, prompting Mellberg, who was capped 117 times before his international exit in 2012, to retire.

"Today I ended my contract with FC Copenhagen, which will be the last in my football career," Mellberg said in a statement.

"Thanks to all the fans, players, coaches and others who I have had the pleasure of working with over the years."

(Reporting By Philip O'Connor; Editing by Rex Gowar)