STOCKHOLM, July 13 Swedish club AIK have cancelled plans for an August friendly against AC Milan in Stockholm because the Italians cannot guarantee that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will still be playing for them, AIK said in a statement.

The Sweden captain is rumoured to be on his way to Paris Saint Germain after Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi told reporters on Thursday that he had sold Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva to the French club.

The two players are said to be negotiating personal terms.

AIK said they had planned the friendly at the Rasunda stadium on Aug. 12.

“"Unfortunately, a number of external circumstances meant that we took a joint decision not to stage the match this time,"

said AIK managing director Thomas Edselius.

“"If we cannot guarantee Zlatan's participation there is a risk that many would be disappointed," added Mimi Nordling-Petterson, spokesperson for event managers Tailor Events who were to organise the game. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)