STOCKHOLM May 7 Mjallby have been awarded a 3-0 victory over Djurgarden by the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) Appeals Committee following the abandonment of their league game on April 7 when a player was hit by a pear.

The match was abandoned after Djurgarden fans threw bottles and fruit while Mjallby players were celebrating a goal in the 37th minute. Defender Gbenga Arokyo was struck by a pear which led referee Tobias Mattsson to remove the players from the pitch for their safety and the game was not resumed.

The SvFF Disciplinary Committe had orginally decided that the game should be restarted from the point where the game was abandoned and home side Djurgarden fined 15,000 Swedish crowns ($2,300).

Mjallby appealed against that decision and were awarded a 3-0 victory by the appeals committee. Djurgarden have until May 21 to appeal.

($1 = 6.5286 Swedish crowns)

