STOCKHOLM Oct 8 A veteran broadcaster has been banned from the press box at AIK Stockholm after he was heard referring to black players as "darkies" in a radio commentary booth.

Bo Hansson, unaware he was being broadcast, was watching AIK's match against Gefle from the Sveriges Radio commentary position. During the web commentary on the game, listeners heard a voice - later identified as Hansson's - make several references to "darkies".

"Bo Hansson is no longer allowed into the press box this season, what he has done is contrary to our values - we have zero tolerance for racism," AIK managing director Thomas Edselius told newspaper Sportbladet.

Jacob Sillen, head of sport at Sveriges Radio, said in a statement: "Such comments can and should never be allowed in our broadcasts. It is deeply regrettable."

Hansson told Sportbladet: "I was talking to myself in my corner. It was never intended to be broadcast. I had no idea."