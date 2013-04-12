STOCKHOLM, April 12 The Swedish top-flight game between Djurgarden and Mjallby will be replayed in an empty stadium from the point when it was abandoned on Monday, the Football Association (SvFF) has decided.

Referee Tobias Matsson stopped the match after 37 minutes when Mjallby's Gbenga Arokoyo was hit by an object thrown by Djurgarden fans who were unhappy after a contentious goal was allowed.

The SvFF said in a statement on Friday the game would be replayed "from the time ... when the game was abandoned. This will be done without spectators".

Stockholm-based Djurgarden were also fined 15,000 Swedish crowns ($2,400) after objects were thrown on the pitch.

It was only the second game of the season for both teams.

($1 = 6.3641 Swedish crowns) (Editing by Josh Reich)