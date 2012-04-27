April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Swedish championship on Friday.
Helsingborg 1 Mjallby AIF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 6 5 0 1 11 5 15
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
3 Malmo 5 3 1 1 7 7 10
-------------------------
4 Atvidabergs FF 5 3 0 2 13 9 9
-------------------------
5 Mjallby AIF 6 2 3 1 9 8 9
6 Helsingborg 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
7 Haecken 5 2 1 2 11 7 7
8 IFK Norrkoping 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
9 GAIS Gothenborg 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
10 Kalmar 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
11 GIF Sundsvall 5 1 2 2 7 5 5
12 IFK Gothenburg 5 1 2 2 7 8 5
13 Gefle 6 1 2 3 4 10 5
-------------------------
14 Djurgarden 5 1 1 3 7 9 4
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
16 Orebro 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 28
Syrianska FC v Haecken (1200)
IFK Gothenburg v Ãtvidabergs FF (1400)
Sunday, April 29
Djurgarden v Kalmar (1300)
GIF Sundsvall v Orebro (1300)
IFK Norrkoping v Malmo (1530)