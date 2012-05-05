May 5 Result and standings from Swedish
championship matches on Saturday:
GIF Sundsvall 0 Helsingborg 1
Played on Friday, May 4
Kalmar 2 GAIS Gothenborg 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 7 6 0 1 15 6 18
-------------------------
2 Haecken 7 4 1 2 16 8 13
3 AIK Stockholm 7 3 4 0 6 3 13
-------------------------
4 Helsingborg 8 3 4 1 7 5 13
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 7 4 1 2 10 9 13
6 IFK Gothenburg 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
7 Malmo 7 3 2 2 11 12 11
8 Mjallby AIF 7 2 4 1 11 10 10
9 Atvidabergs FF 7 3 0 4 14 14 9
10 GIF Sundsvall 8 2 2 4 10 9 8
11 Djurgarden 7 2 2 3 10 11 8
12 Kalmar 7 2 2 3 8 9 8
13 GAIS Gothenborg 7 1 4 2 7 7 7
-------------------------
14 Gefle 7 1 2 4 4 12 5
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 7 1 1 5 5 15 4
16 Orebro 7 0 3 4 7 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 6
IFK Norrkoping v Syrianska FC (1300)
Malmo v Ãtvidabergs FF (1530)
Monday, May 7
GAIS Gothenborg v Mjallby AIF (1700)
Orebro v Kalmar (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1705)
