May 5 Result and standings from Swedish championship matches on Saturday: GIF Sundsvall 0 Helsingborg 1

Played on Friday, May 4 Kalmar 2 GAIS Gothenborg 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Elfsborg Boras 7 6 0 1 15 6 18 ------------------------- 2 Haecken 7 4 1 2 16 8 13 3 AIK Stockholm 7 3 4 0 6 3 13 ------------------------- 4 Helsingborg 8 3 4 1 7 5 13 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 7 4 1 2 10 9 13 6 IFK Gothenburg 7 3 2 2 11 9 11 7 Malmo 7 3 2 2 11 12 11 8 Mjallby AIF 7 2 4 1 11 10 10 9 Atvidabergs FF 7 3 0 4 14 14 9 10 GIF Sundsvall 8 2 2 4 10 9 8 11 Djurgarden 7 2 2 3 10 11 8 12 Kalmar 7 2 2 3 8 9 8 13 GAIS Gothenborg 7 1 4 2 7 7 7 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 7 1 2 4 4 12 5 ------------------------- 15 Syrianska FC 7 1 1 5 5 15 4 16 Orebro 7 0 3 4 7 13 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 6 IFK Norrkoping v Syrianska FC (1300) Malmo v Ãtvidabergs FF (1530) Monday, May 7 GAIS Gothenborg v Mjallby AIF (1700) Orebro v Kalmar (1700) Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1705) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports)