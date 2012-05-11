May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Swedish championship on Friday.
Syrianska FC 2 GAIS Gothenborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 8 7 0 1 16 6 21
-------------------------
2 Malmo 9 5 2 2 16 13 17
3 Haecken 8 5 1 2 19 8 16
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 8 3 5 0 7 4 14
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 9 3 4 2 7 8 13
6 IFK Norrkoping 8 4 1 3 11 13 13
7 Mjallby AIF 8 2 5 1 13 12 11
8 IFK Gothenburg 8 3 2 3 11 10 11
9 Kalmar 8 3 2 3 9 9 11
10 Syrianska FC 9 3 1 5 11 16 10
11 Atvidabergs FF 8 3 0 5 15 16 9
12 Djurgarden 8 2 3 3 11 12 9
13 GIF Sundsvall 8 2 2 4 10 9 8
-------------------------
14 GAIS Gothenborg 9 1 5 3 9 11 8
-------------------------
15 Gefle 8 1 2 5 4 15 5
16 Orebro 8 0 3 5 7 14 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 12
Djurgarden v Atvidabergs FF (1400)
Kalmar v Mjallby AIF (1400)
Sunday, May 13
IFK Norrkoping v Orebro (1300)
Helsingborg v Haecken (1530)
Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1530)
Monday, May 14
Gefle v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1705)