Sept 10 Swedish championship result and
standings on Saturday.
Mjallby AIF 0 IFK Norrkoping 0
Played on Friday
Haecken 1 Helsingborg 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 24 16 7 1 45 19 55
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 23 15 3 5 40 21 48
3 AIK Stockholm 23 14 2 7 36 21 44
-------------------------
4 Haecken 23 11 6 6 44 25 39
-------------------------
5 GAIS Gothenborg 23 12 3 8 37 26 39
6 IFK Gothenburg 23 10 4 9 33 29 34
7 Kalmar 23 10 4 9 28 25 34
8 Malmo 21 9 6 6 23 25 33
9 Orebro 23 10 2 11 30 31 32
10 Gefle 23 8 7 8 22 30 31
11 Mjallby AIF 24 8 4 12 26 32 28
12 IFK Norrkoping 24 7 5 12 26 41 26
13 Trelleborg 23 7 2 14 33 51 23
-------------------------
14 Djurgarden 22 6 4 12 24 31 22
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 23 5 3 15 20 37 18
16 Halmstad 23 3 4 16 20 43 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Syrianska FC v Kalmar (1200)
Djurgarden v Trelleborg (1430)
IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1430)
Playing on Monday
Halmstad v Gefle (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v GAIS Gothenborg (1700)
Orebro v AIK Stockholm (1700)
