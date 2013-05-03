May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 3 Malmo 1 IFK Norrkoping 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 7 4 3 0 10 4 15 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 3 Helsingborg 6 4 1 1 16 5 13 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 6 2 4 0 9 5 10 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 7 3 1 3 11 13 10 6 Kalmar 6 2 3 1 6 3 9 7 Mjallby AIF 5 3 0 2 8 7 9 8 OEsters IF 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 9 Haecken 6 2 1 3 8 9 7 10 Syrianska FC 6 2 1 3 4 7 7 11 AIK Stockholm 6 1 3 2 7 8 6 12 Gefle 6 2 0 4 6 10 6 13 Atvidabergs FF 6 1 2 3 3 6 5 ------------------------- 14 Brommapojkarna 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 6 0 4 2 6 9 4 16 Djurgarden 5 0 1 4 1 11 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 4 Atvidabergs FF v Djurgarden (1400) Sunday, May 5 Halmstad v Osters IF (1300) Elfsborg Boras v Mjallby AIF (1300) Syrianska FC v Helsingborg (1530) Monday, May 6 Haecken v Brommapojkarna (1700) Gefle v Kalmar (1700) AIK Stockholm v IFK Gothenburg (1705)