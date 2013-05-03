May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 3
Malmo 1 IFK Norrkoping 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 7 4 3 0 10 4 15
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 6 4 2 0 10 2 14
3 Helsingborg 6 4 1 1 16 5 13
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 6 2 4 0 9 5 10
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 7 3 1 3 11 13 10
6 Kalmar 6 2 3 1 6 3 9
7 Mjallby AIF 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
8 OEsters IF 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
9 Haecken 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
10 Syrianska FC 6 2 1 3 4 7 7
11 AIK Stockholm 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
12 Gefle 6 2 0 4 6 10 6
13 Atvidabergs FF 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 6 0 4 2 6 9 4
16 Djurgarden 5 0 1 4 1 11 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 4
Atvidabergs FF v Djurgarden (1400)
Sunday, May 5
Halmstad v Osters IF (1300)
Elfsborg Boras v Mjallby AIF (1300)
Syrianska FC v Helsingborg (1530)
Monday, May 6
Haecken v Brommapojkarna (1700)
Gefle v Kalmar (1700)
AIK Stockholm v IFK Gothenburg (1705)