July 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 21
Gefle 5 IFK Gothenburg 0
GIF Sundsvall 3 Mjallby AIF 1
Syrianska FC 1 Helsingborg 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 15 10 1 4 24 14 31
-------------------------
2 Malmo 15 8 4 3 27 18 28
3 Helsingborg 16 7 7 2 21 15 28
-------------------------
4 Haecken 16 8 2 6 34 21 26
-------------------------
5 Atvidabergs FF 15 7 3 5 32 23 24
6 AIK Stockholm 15 6 6 3 18 16 24
7 IFK Norrkoping 15 7 3 5 23 28 24
8 GIF Sundsvall 16 5 5 6 21 20 20
9 Mjallby AIF 16 4 8 4 19 21 20
10 Kalmar 15 5 4 6 18 19 19
11 Djurgarden 15 3 9 3 20 20 18
12 IFK Gothenburg 16 3 8 5 20 25 17
13 Syrianska FC 16 5 2 9 16 26 17
-------------------------
14 Gefle 16 3 7 6 14 22 16
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 15 1 7 7 11 18 10
16 Orebro 16 2 4 10 15 27 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 22
Elfsborg Boras v Kalmar (1400)
AIK Stockholm v Atvidabergs FF (1630)
Monday, July 23
GAIS Gothenborg v Malmo (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Djurgarden (1705)