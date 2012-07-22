July 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 22
AIK Stockholm 1 Atvidabergs FF 0
Elfsborg Boras 3 Kalmar 0
Saturday, July 21
Gefle 5 IFK Gothenburg 0
GIF Sundsvall 3 Mjallby AIF 1
Syrianska FC 1 Helsingborg 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 16 11 1 4 27 14 34
-------------------------
2 Malmo 15 8 4 3 27 18 28
3 Helsingborg 16 7 7 2 21 15 28
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 16 7 6 3 19 16 27
-------------------------
5 Haecken 16 8 2 6 34 21 26
6 Atvidabergs FF 16 7 3 6 32 24 24
7 IFK Norrkoping 15 7 3 5 23 28 24
8 GIF Sundsvall 16 5 5 6 21 20 20
9 Mjallby AIF 16 4 8 4 19 21 20
10 Kalmar 16 5 4 7 18 22 19
11 Djurgarden 15 3 9 3 20 20 18
12 IFK Gothenburg 16 3 8 5 20 25 17
13 Syrianska FC 16 5 2 9 16 26 17
-------------------------
14 Gefle 16 3 7 6 14 22 16
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 15 1 7 7 11 18 10
16 Orebro 16 2 4 10 15 27 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 23
GAIS Gothenborg v Malmo (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Djurgarden (1705)