July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 26 AIK Stockholm 4 Elfsborg Boras 2 Falkenbergs FF 1 IFK Gothenburg 0 Saturday, July 25 Atvidabergs FF 1 Helsingborg 2 Haecken 3 Kalmar 0 Malmo 3 GIF Sundsvall 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 17 10 5 2 23 10 35 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 16 9 5 2 27 17 32 3 Elfsborg Boras 16 9 4 3 31 20 31 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 16 8 6 2 27 15 30 ------------------------- 5 Malmo 17 8 6 3 33 22 30 6 AIK Stockholm 17 8 6 3 33 23 30 7 Helsingborg 17 7 3 7 23 21 24 8 Haecken 17 6 5 6 21 19 23 9 Kalmar 17 5 4 8 19 20 19 10 Gefle 15 5 4 6 18 24 19 11 Hammarby 16 4 6 6 22 23 18 12 Falkenbergs FF 17 4 4 9 19 32 16 13 Halmstad 16 3 5 8 12 21 14 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 17 3 5 9 16 30 14 ------------------------- 15 Orebro 16 2 7 7 13 27 13 16 Atvidabergs FF 17 1 5 11 16 29 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, July 27 Halmstad v Gefle (1700) Hammarby v IFK Norrkoping (1700) Orebro v Djurgarden (1705)