July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 26
AIK Stockholm 4 Elfsborg Boras 2
Falkenbergs FF 1 IFK Gothenburg 0
Saturday, July 25
Atvidabergs FF 1 Helsingborg 2
Haecken 3 Kalmar 0
Malmo 3 GIF Sundsvall 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 17 10 5 2 23 10 35
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 16 9 5 2 27 17 32
3 Elfsborg Boras 16 9 4 3 31 20 31
-------------------------
4 Djurgarden 16 8 6 2 27 15 30
-------------------------
5 Malmo 17 8 6 3 33 22 30
6 AIK Stockholm 17 8 6 3 33 23 30
7 Helsingborg 17 7 3 7 23 21 24
8 Haecken 17 6 5 6 21 19 23
9 Kalmar 17 5 4 8 19 20 19
10 Gefle 15 5 4 6 18 24 19
11 Hammarby 16 4 6 6 22 23 18
12 Falkenbergs FF 17 4 4 9 19 32 16
13 Halmstad 16 3 5 8 12 21 14
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall 17 3 5 9 16 30 14
-------------------------
15 Orebro 16 2 7 7 13 27 13
16 Atvidabergs FF 17 1 5 11 16 29 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 27
Halmstad v Gefle (1700)
Hammarby v IFK Norrkoping (1700)
Orebro v Djurgarden (1705)