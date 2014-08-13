Aug 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 13
AIK Stockholm 1 Djurgarden 1
Atvidabergs FF 1 IFK Gothenburg 1
Brommapojkarna 1 Gefle 2
Malmo 3 Orebro 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 19 13 5 1 40 18 44
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 19 11 5 3 39 25 38
3 Elfsborg Boras 18 10 4 4 29 17 34
-------------------------
4 Haecken 18 9 4 5 33 22 31
-------------------------
5 IFK Gothenburg 19 6 10 3 30 23 28
6 Kalmar 18 7 7 4 24 22 28
7 Djurgarden 19 5 9 5 28 24 24
8 Atvidabergs FF 19 6 6 7 23 30 24
9 Gefle 19 5 7 7 23 24 22
10 IFK Norrkoping 18 5 6 7 20 29 21
11 Falkenbergs FF 18 5 5 8 21 28 20
12 Halmstad 18 5 5 8 22 31 20
13 Helsingborg 18 4 7 7 19 25 19
-------------------------
14 Orebro 19 4 7 8 22 29 19
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 18 4 3 11 17 28 15
16 Brommapojkarna 19 1 6 12 23 38 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, August 14
Halmstad v Haecken (1700)
Kalmar v Falkenbergs FF (1700)
Mjallby AIF v IFK Norrkoping (1700)
Helsingborg v Elfsborg Boras (1705)