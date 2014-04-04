April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 4
Elfsborg Boras 3 Haecken 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
-------------------------
4 Atvidabergs FF 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Kalmar 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Orebro 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
7 Haecken 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Gefle 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Mjallby AIF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Djurgarden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Helsingborg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
12 Halmstad 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
12 Brommapojkarna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
14 AIK Stockholm 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
14 IFK Norrkoping 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
16 Falkenbergs FF 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14-15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 5
Falkenbergs FF v Brommapojkarna (1400)
Sunday, April 6
Djurgarden v Halmstad (1230)
Gefle v AIK Stockholm (1300)
IFK Norrkoping v Helsingborg (1300)
Monday, April 7
Kalmar v Atvidabergs FF (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1705)