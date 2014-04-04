April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 4 Elfsborg Boras 3 Haecken 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 3 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 ------------------------- 4 Atvidabergs FF 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Kalmar 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Orebro 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 7 Haecken 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Gefle 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Mjallby AIF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Djurgarden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Helsingborg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Halmstad 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 12 Brommapojkarna 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 14 AIK Stockholm 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 14 IFK Norrkoping 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 16 Falkenbergs FF 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14-15: Relegation play-off 16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 5 Falkenbergs FF v Brommapojkarna (1400) Sunday, April 6 Djurgarden v Halmstad (1230) Gefle v AIK Stockholm (1300) IFK Norrkoping v Helsingborg (1300) Monday, April 7 Kalmar v Atvidabergs FF (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1705)