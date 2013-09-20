Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 20
Osters IF 0 Halmstad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 23 13 6 4 43 26 45
-------------------------
2 Helsingborg 23 13 5 5 51 25 44
3 IFK Gothenburg 23 13 5 5 38 23 44
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 23 12 6 5 37 23 42
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 23 10 7 6 41 27 37
6 Kalmar 23 9 9 5 24 19 36
7 Mjallby AIF 23 9 5 9 39 36 32
8 Atvidabergs FF 23 9 5 9 29 26 32
9 IFK Norrkoping 23 9 5 9 38 37 32
10 Djurgarden 23 8 5 10 24 37 29
11 Haecken 23 8 4 11 28 35 28
12 Gefle 23 5 10 8 26 35 25
13 OEsters IF 24 6 7 11 22 33 25
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 24 5 9 10 21 32 24
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 23 5 6 12 26 43 21
16 Syrianska FC 23 2 4 17 17 47 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 21
Kalmar v Gefle (1400)
Sunday, September 22
Brommapojkarna v Haecken (1300)
Mjallby AIF v Elfsborg Boras (1300)
Djurgarden v Atvidabergs FF (1530)
Helsingborg v Syrianska FC (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v Malmo (1530)
Monday, September 23
IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1705)