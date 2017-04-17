April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 17
AIK Stockholm 1 Hammarby 2
IFK Gothenburg 1 AFC Eskilstuna 1
IFK Norrkoping 0 IK Sirius 2
Kalmar 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 3
Sunday, April 16
Djurgarden 3 Elfsborg Boras 0
GIF Sundsvall 1 Haecken 2
Halmstad 0 Malmo 3
Orebro 2 Ostersunds FK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
-------------------------
2 Orebro 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
3 IK Sirius 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
-------------------------
5 Haecken 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
6 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
7 Djurgarden 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
8 Hammarby 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
9 AIK Stockholm 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Halmstad 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
11 Elfsborg Boras 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
12 GIF Sundsvall 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
13 OEstersunds FK 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
16 Kalmar 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation