May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 27
Djurgarden 4 AFC Eskilstuna 1
IFK Norrkoping 3 Halmstad 2
Kalmar 3 GIF Sundsvall 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 11 7 2 2 19 12 23
-------------------------
2 Malmo 10 6 3 1 17 9 21
3 Djurgarden 11 5 3 3 19 11 18
-------------------------
4 Haecken 10 4 5 1 12 6 17
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 9 5 2 2 8 5 17
6 IK Sirius 10 4 4 2 15 8 16
7 OEstersunds FK 10 4 3 3 15 13 15
8 Hammarby 10 3 5 2 14 10 14
9 Elfsborg Boras 10 4 2 4 21 18 14
10 IFK Gothenburg 9 3 4 2 13 9 13
11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 10 3 4 3 11 14 13
12 GIF Sundsvall 11 2 5 4 7 13 11
13 Orebro 10 2 3 5 7 16 9
-------------------------
14 Kalmar 11 2 2 7 9 20 8
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 11 1 3 7 7 16 6
16 AFC Eskilstuna 11 0 4 7 8 22 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 28
Hammarby v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1300)
IFK Gothenburg v Elfsborg Boras (1530)
Monday, May 29
AIK Stockholm v Malmo (1700)
Haecken v Ostersunds FK (1700)
Orebro v IK Sirius (1700)