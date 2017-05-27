May 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 27 Djurgarden 4 AFC Eskilstuna 1 IFK Norrkoping 3 Halmstad 2 Kalmar 3 GIF Sundsvall 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 11 7 2 2 19 12 23 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 10 6 3 1 17 9 21 3 Djurgarden 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 10 4 5 1 12 6 17 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 9 5 2 2 8 5 17 6 IK Sirius 10 4 4 2 15 8 16 7 OEstersunds FK 10 4 3 3 15 13 15 8 Hammarby 10 3 5 2 14 10 14 9 Elfsborg Boras 10 4 2 4 21 18 14 10 IFK Gothenburg 9 3 4 2 13 9 13 11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 10 3 4 3 11 14 13 12 GIF Sundsvall 11 2 5 4 7 13 11 13 Orebro 10 2 3 5 7 16 9 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 11 2 2 7 9 20 8 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 11 1 3 7 7 16 6 16 AFC Eskilstuna 11 0 4 7 8 22 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 28 Hammarby v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1300) IFK Gothenburg v Elfsborg Boras (1530) Monday, May 29 AIK Stockholm v Malmo (1700) Haecken v Ostersunds FK (1700) Orebro v IK Sirius (1700)