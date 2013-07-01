July 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 1
AIK Stockholm 0 Mjallby AIF 0
Atvidabergs FF 4 Brommapojkarna 1
Sunday, June 30
Djurgarden 2 Osters IF 0
Elfsborg Boras 5 Syrianska FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 14 8 4 2 21 11 28
-------------------------
2 Helsingborg 13 8 3 2 30 10 27
3 Elfsborg Boras 14 7 5 2 27 12 26
-------------------------
4 Malmo 14 7 5 2 24 17 26
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 14 6 5 3 22 15 23
6 Atvidabergs FF 14 7 2 5 20 13 23
7 Kalmar 14 5 6 3 17 12 21
8 Mjallby AIF 14 6 2 6 25 22 20
9 Haecken 14 6 2 6 19 20 20
10 IFK Norrkoping 14 5 3 6 20 22 18
11 Djurgarden 14 4 4 6 11 23 16
12 Gefle 14 2 7 5 14 21 13
13 OEsters IF 14 3 3 8 12 20 12
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 14 2 4 8 14 32 10
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 13 1 6 6 10 20 9
16 Syrianska FC 14 2 3 9 11 27 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation