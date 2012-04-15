April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swedish championship matches on Sunday
IFK Gothenburg 2 Orebro 2
Mjallby AIF 2 Ãtvidabergs FF 0
Syrianska FC 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Friday
Malmo 2 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atvidabergs FF 4 3 0 1 12 7 9
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
3 Haecken 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
6 Mjallby AIF 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
7 Helsingborg 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
7 Djurgarden 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
9 Malmo 3 1 1 1 2 5 4
10 Syrianska FC 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
11 GIF Sundsvall 3 1 0 2 4 2 3
12 Orebro 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
13 Kalmar 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
-------------------------
14 GAIS Gothenborg 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
-------------------------
15 IFK Gothenburg 4 0 2 2 5 7 2
16 Gefle 3 0 2 1 2 7 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 16
Gefle v Elfsborg Boras (1700)
Helsingborg v GAIS Gothenborg (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
Kalmar v Haecken (1700)
Djurgarden v Malmo (1705)