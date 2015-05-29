May 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 29
Gefle 2 Haecken 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 10 8 1 1 17 5 25
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 10 7 2 1 19 10 23
3 Djurgarden 10 6 2 2 22 13 20
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 10 6 2 2 17 12 20
-------------------------
5 Malmo 10 5 3 2 20 14 18
6 Gefle 11 5 2 4 14 15 17
7 AIK Stockholm 10 4 4 2 17 13 16
8 Helsingborg 10 4 2 4 12 12 14
9 Haecken 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
10 Kalmar 10 4 1 5 11 11 13
11 Hammarby 10 3 2 5 11 14 11
12 Falkenbergs FF 10 3 2 5 12 16 11
13 GIF Sundsvall 10 3 1 6 11 18 10
-------------------------
14 Orebro 10 2 2 6 7 19 8
-------------------------
15 Atvidabergs FF 10 1 1 8 13 19 4
16 Halmstad 10 1 1 8 7 18 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 30
Falkenbergs FF v GIF Sundsvall (1400)
Hammarby v Halmstad (1400)
IFK Norrkoping v Kalmar (1400)
Sunday, May 31
AIK Stockholm v Helsingborg (1300)
Elfsborg Boras v Orebro (1530)
Malmo v Atvidabergs FF (1530)
Monday, June 1
IFK Gothenburg v Djurgarden (1705)