May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 12
Atvidabergs FF 1 Haecken 0
Falkenbergs FF 1 Djurgarden 0
Brommapojkarna 0 Helsingborg 1
Malmo 3 Halmstad 1
Sunday, May 11
AIK Stockholm 2 Mjallby AIF 1
Gefle 0 Elfsborg Boras 1
IFK Gothenburg 2 Orebro 1
Saturday, May 10
Kalmar 2 IFK Norrkoping 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 9 7 1 1 18 7 22
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 9 6 2 1 16 7 20
3 Kalmar 9 5 4 0 14 5 19
-------------------------
4 Haecken 9 5 1 3 19 13 16
-------------------------
5 IFK Gothenburg 9 4 4 1 13 7 16
6 AIK Stockholm 9 4 3 2 15 14 15
7 Djurgarden 9 3 4 2 14 10 13
8 Orebro 9 3 3 3 11 12 12
9 Atvidabergs FF 9 3 3 3 13 16 12
10 IFK Norrkoping 9 3 2 4 8 12 11
11 Helsingborg 9 3 1 5 11 12 10
12 Falkenbergs FF 9 2 2 5 6 13 8
13 Gefle 9 1 4 4 10 12 7
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 9 1 2 6 10 16 5
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 9 1 2 6 9 19 5
16 Halmstad 9 1 2 6 8 20 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation