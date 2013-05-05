May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
Halmstad 1 Osters IF 0
Elfsborg Boras 2 Mjallby AIF 1
Syrianska FC 0 Helsingborg 1
Saturday, May 4
Atvidabergs FF 5 Djurgarden 1
Friday, May 3
Malmo 1 IFK Norrkoping 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 7 5 1 1 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Malmo 7 4 3 0 10 4 15
3 IFK Gothenburg 6 4 2 0 10 2 14
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 7 3 4 0 11 6 13
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 7 3 1 3 11 13 10
6 Kalmar 6 2 3 1 6 3 9
7 Mjallby AIF 6 3 0 3 9 9 9
8 Atvidabergs FF 7 2 2 3 8 7 8
9 OEsters IF 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
10 Haecken 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
11 Halmstad 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
12 Syrianska FC 7 2 1 4 4 8 7
13 AIK Stockholm 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
-------------------------
14 Gefle 6 2 0 4 6 10 6
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 6 1 2 3 6 11 5
16 Djurgarden 6 0 1 5 2 16 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 6
Haecken v Brommapojkarna (1700)
Gefle v Kalmar (1700)
AIK Stockholm v IFK Gothenburg (1705)