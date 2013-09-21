Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 21 Kalmar 0 Gefle 0 Friday, September 20 Osters IF 0 Halmstad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 23 13 6 4 43 26 45 ------------------------- 2 Helsingborg 23 13 5 5 51 25 44 3 IFK Gothenburg 23 13 5 5 38 23 44 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 23 12 6 5 37 23 42 ------------------------- 5 Elfsborg Boras 23 10 7 6 41 27 37 6 Kalmar 24 9 10 5 24 19 37 7 Mjallby AIF 23 9 5 9 39 36 32 8 Atvidabergs FF 23 9 5 9 29 26 32 9 IFK Norrkoping 23 9 5 9 38 37 32 10 Djurgarden 23 8 5 10 24 37 29 11 Haecken 23 8 4 11 28 35 28 12 Gefle 24 5 11 8 26 35 26 13 OEsters IF 24 6 7 11 22 33 25 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 24 5 9 10 21 32 24 ------------------------- 15 Brommapojkarna 23 5 6 12 26 43 21 16 Syrianska FC 23 2 4 17 17 47 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Brommapojkarna v Haecken (1300) Mjallby AIF v Elfsborg Boras (1300) Djurgarden v Atvidabergs FF (1530) Helsingborg v Syrianska FC (1530) IFK Norrkoping v Malmo (1530) Monday, September 23 IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1705)