Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 26
Brommapojkarna 0 AIK Stockholm 6
Friday, October 25
Haecken 1 Halmstad 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 28 17 6 5 51 29 57
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 29 16 7 6 52 31 55
3 IFK Gothenburg 28 15 6 7 46 29 51
-------------------------
4 Helsingborg 28 14 7 7 58 36 49
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 28 12 10 6 30 23 46
6 Elfsborg Boras 28 11 10 7 47 32 43
7 Djurgarden 28 12 6 10 36 42 42
8 Atvidabergs FF 28 11 6 11 34 31 39
9 IFK Norrkoping 28 11 5 12 44 44 38
10 Haecken 29 10 6 13 35 39 36
11 Mjallby AIF 28 9 6 13 43 44 33
12 Gefle 28 7 12 9 33 39 33
13 Brommapojkarna 29 8 7 14 31 52 31
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 29 7 9 13 30 44 30
-------------------------
15 OEsters IF 28 6 8 14 25 41 26
R16 Syrianska FC 28 2 5 21 21 60 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Djurgarden v Gefle (1400)
Mjallby AIF v IFK Gothenburg (1400)
Helsingborg v Kalmar (1630)
Syrianska FC v Atvidabergs FF (1630)
Monday, October 28
IFK Norrkoping v Osters IF (1800)
Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1805)