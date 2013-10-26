Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Brommapojkarna 0 AIK Stockholm 6 Friday, October 25 Haecken 1 Halmstad 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 28 17 6 5 51 29 57 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 29 16 7 6 52 31 55 3 IFK Gothenburg 28 15 6 7 46 29 51 ------------------------- 4 Helsingborg 28 14 7 7 58 36 49 ------------------------- 5 Kalmar 28 12 10 6 30 23 46 6 Elfsborg Boras 28 11 10 7 47 32 43 7 Djurgarden 28 12 6 10 36 42 42 8 Atvidabergs FF 28 11 6 11 34 31 39 9 IFK Norrkoping 28 11 5 12 44 44 38 10 Haecken 29 10 6 13 35 39 36 11 Mjallby AIF 28 9 6 13 43 44 33 12 Gefle 28 7 12 9 33 39 33 13 Brommapojkarna 29 8 7 14 31 52 31 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 29 7 9 13 30 44 30 ------------------------- 15 OEsters IF 28 6 8 14 25 41 26 R16 Syrianska FC 28 2 5 21 21 60 11 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Djurgarden v Gefle (1400) Mjallby AIF v IFK Gothenburg (1400) Helsingborg v Kalmar (1630) Syrianska FC v Atvidabergs FF (1630) Monday, October 28 IFK Norrkoping v Osters IF (1800) Elfsborg Boras v Malmo (1805)