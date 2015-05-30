May 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 30 Falkenbergs FF 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Hammarby 2 Halmstad 2 IFK Norrkoping 2 Kalmar 1 Friday, May 29 Gefle 2 Haecken 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Gothenburg 10 8 1 1 17 5 25 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 10 7 2 1 19 10 23 3 IFK Norrkoping 11 7 2 2 19 13 23 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 10 6 2 2 22 13 20 ------------------------- 5 Malmo 10 5 3 2 20 14 18 6 Gefle 11 5 2 4 14 15 17 7 AIK Stockholm 10 4 4 2 17 13 16 8 Helsingborg 10 4 2 4 12 12 14 9 Haecken 11 4 2 5 11 12 14 10 Kalmar 11 4 1 6 12 13 13 11 Hammarby 11 3 3 5 13 16 12 12 Falkenbergs FF 11 3 3 5 13 17 12 13 GIF Sundsvall 11 3 2 6 12 19 11 ------------------------- 14 Orebro 10 2 2 6 7 19 8 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 11 1 2 8 9 20 5 16 Atvidabergs FF 10 1 1 8 13 19 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 31 AIK Stockholm v Helsingborg (1300) Elfsborg Boras v Orebro (1530) Malmo v Atvidabergs FF (1530) Monday, June 1 IFK Gothenburg v Djurgarden (1705)