Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 20
Djurgarden 0 Orebro 3
Falkenbergs FF 2 Helsingborg 0
Sunday, October 19
Gefle 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Brommapojkarna 0 AIK Stockholm 4
IFK Gothenburg 3 Haecken 2
Saturday, October 18
Atvidabergs FF 2 Mjallby AIF 1
Kalmar 1 Halmstad 3
Malmo 1 Elfsborg Boras 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Malmo 28 17 8 3 56 29 59
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 28 13 11 4 50 33 50
3 Elfsborg Boras 28 14 7 7 39 30 49
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 28 14 6 8 54 40 48
-------------------------
5 Haecken 28 12 7 9 53 39 43
6 Orebro 28 12 7 9 49 40 43
7 Atvidabergs FF 28 11 7 10 36 41 40
8 Djurgarden 28 10 9 9 45 32 39
9 Helsingborg 28 10 9 9 40 39 39
10 Halmstad 28 10 6 12 39 45 36
11 Kalmar 28 9 8 11 33 44 35
12 Falkenbergs FF 28 9 5 14 36 44 32
13 IFK Norrkoping 28 8 8 12 36 49 32
-------------------------
14 Gefle 28 7 8 13 31 38 29
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 28 8 4 16 28 44 28
R16 Brommapojkarna 28 2 6 20 28 66 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation