Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 20
Helsingborg 0 Kalmar 1
Ostersunds FK 1 Djurgarden 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 19 12 5 2 40 19 41
-------------------------
2 Malmo 18 12 3 3 36 14 39
3 AIK Stockholm 18 9 6 3 28 20 33
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 18 9 5 4 34 25 32
-------------------------
5 Orebro 18 9 3 6 30 26 30
6 Haecken 19 8 3 8 35 27 27
7 Elfsborg Boras 18 7 5 6 33 25 26
8 OEstersunds FK 18 7 5 6 22 28 26
9 Kalmar 19 6 7 6 27 28 25
10 GIF Sundsvall 18 6 5 7 25 28 23
11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 5 7 5 22 20 22
12 Hammarby 18 5 6 7 30 33 21
13 Djurgarden 19 6 1 12 25 29 19
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 19 5 4 10 24 38 19
-------------------------
15 Gefle 18 3 3 12 16 39 12
16 Falkenbergs FF 18 2 2 14 17 45 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Hammarby v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
Falkenbergs FF v Gefle (1530)
Orebro v AIK Stockholm (1530)
Monday, August 22
Elfsborg Boras v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
Malmo v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)