May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
Haecken 2 AIK Stockholm 3
Helsingborg 2 Malmo 1
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 IFK Norrkoping 2
Saturday, May 7
Elfsborg Boras 2 Gefle 0
Ostersunds FK 1 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 8 6 0 2 20 9 18
-------------------------
2 Malmo 8 5 0 3 15 8 15
3 Helsingborg 8 4 1 3 13 17 13
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 0 4 15 10 12
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 7 4 0 3 13 8 12
6 GIF Sundsvall 7 3 3 1 10 7 12
7 Orebro 7 4 0 3 15 14 12
8 AIK Stockholm 8 3 3 2 13 13 12
9 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 8 8 12
10 IFK Gothenburg 7 3 2 2 15 12 11
11 OEstersunds FK 8 3 2 3 8 12 11
12 Hammarby 7 2 3 2 13 12 9
13 Kalmar 8 2 2 4 11 15 8
-------------------------
14 Haecken 8 2 0 6 12 14 6
-------------------------
15 Gefle 8 1 2 5 7 19 5
16 Falkenbergs FF 7 1 1 5 6 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 9
GIF Sundsvall v Falkenbergs FF (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Djurgarden (1700)
Orebro v Hammarby (1700)