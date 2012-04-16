April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Swedish championship results
and standings on Monday.
Djurgarden 2 Malmo 3
Gefle 1 Elfsborg Boras 2
Helsingborg 1 GAIS Gothenborg 1
IFK Norrkoping 2 GIF Sundsvall 2
Kalmar 3 Haecken 1
Sunday
IFK Gothenburg 2 Orebro 2
Mjallby AIF 2 Ãtvidabergs FF 0
Syrianska FC 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Friday
Malmo 2 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atvidabergs FF 4 3 0 1 12 7 9
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
3 AIK Stockholm 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
-------------------------
4 Haecken 4 2 1 1 10 5 7
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
6 Malmo 4 2 1 1 5 7 7
7 Kalmar 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
8 Mjallby AIF 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
9 Helsingborg 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
10 GIF Sundsvall 4 1 1 2 6 4 4
11 Djurgarden 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 Syrianska FC 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
13 Orebro 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
-------------------------
14 GAIS Gothenborg 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
-------------------------
15 IFK Gothenburg 4 0 2 2 5 7 2
16 Gefle 4 0 2 2 3 9 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation playoff
15-16: Relegation
