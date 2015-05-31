May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 31
AIK Stockholm 3 Helsingborg 1
Elfsborg Boras 2 Orebro 2
Malmo 3 Atvidabergs FF 0
Saturday, May 30
Falkenbergs FF 1 GIF Sundsvall 1
Hammarby 2 Halmstad 2
IFK Norrkoping 2 Kalmar 1
Friday, May 29
Gefle 2 Haecken 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 10 8 1 1 17 5 25
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 11 7 3 1 21 12 24
3 IFK Norrkoping 11 7 2 2 19 13 23
-------------------------
4 Malmo 11 6 3 2 23 14 21
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 10 6 2 2 22 13 20
6 AIK Stockholm 11 5 4 2 20 14 19
7 Gefle 11 5 2 4 14 15 17
8 Haecken 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
9 Helsingborg 11 4 2 5 13 15 14
10 Kalmar 11 4 1 6 12 13 13
11 Hammarby 11 3 3 5 13 16 12
12 Falkenbergs FF 11 3 3 5 13 17 12
13 GIF Sundsvall 11 3 2 6 12 19 11
-------------------------
14 Orebro 11 2 3 6 9 21 9
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 11 1 2 8 9 20 5
16 Atvidabergs FF 11 1 1 9 13 22 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 1
IFK Gothenburg v Djurgarden (1705)