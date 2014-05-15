May 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 15
AIK Stockholm 2 Elfsborg Boras 1
Brommapojkarna 0 Mjallby AIF 1
IFK Norrkoping 0 Falkenbergs FF 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 9 7 1 1 18 7 22
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 10 6 2 2 17 9 20
3 Kalmar 9 5 4 0 14 5 19
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 10 5 3 2 17 15 18
-------------------------
5 Haecken 9 5 1 3 19 13 16
6 IFK Gothenburg 9 4 4 1 13 7 16
7 Djurgarden 9 3 4 2 14 10 13
8 Orebro 9 3 3 3 11 12 12
9 Atvidabergs FF 9 3 3 3 13 16 12
10 Falkenbergs FF 10 3 2 5 9 13 11
11 IFK Norrkoping 10 3 2 5 8 15 11
12 Helsingborg 9 3 1 5 11 12 10
13 Mjallby AIF 10 2 2 6 10 19 8
-------------------------
14 Gefle 9 1 4 4 10 12 7
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 10 1 2 7 10 17 5
16 Halmstad 9 1 2 6 8 20 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 19
Halmstad v Brommapojkarna (1700)
Orebro v Gefle (1700)