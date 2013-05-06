May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 6
AIK Stockholm 3 IFK Gothenburg 1
Haecken 1 Brommapojkarna 0
Gefle 1 Kalmar 1
Sunday, May 5
Halmstad 1 Osters IF 0
Elfsborg Boras 2 Mjallby AIF 1
Syrianska FC 0 Helsingborg 1
Saturday, May 4
Atvidabergs FF 5 Djurgarden 1
Friday, May 3
Malmo 1 IFK Norrkoping 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 7 5 1 1 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Malmo 7 4 3 0 10 4 15
3 IFK Gothenburg 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 7 3 4 0 11 6 13
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 7 2 4 1 7 4 10
6 Haecken 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
7 IFK Norrkoping 7 3 1 3 11 13 10
8 AIK Stockholm 7 2 3 2 10 9 9
9 Mjallby AIF 6 3 0 3 9 9 9
10 Atvidabergs FF 7 2 2 3 8 7 8
11 OEsters IF 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
12 Halmstad 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
13 Gefle 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 7 2 1 4 4 8 7
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 7 1 2 4 6 12 5
16 Djurgarden 6 0 1 5 2 16 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation