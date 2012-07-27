July 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 27
Atvidabergs FF 1 Orebro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 16 11 1 4 27 14 34
-------------------------
2 Malmo 16 9 4 3 30 20 31
3 Helsingborg 16 7 7 2 21 15 28
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 16 7 6 3 19 16 27
-------------------------
5 Haecken 16 8 2 6 34 21 26
6 Atvidabergs FF 17 7 4 6 33 25 25
7 IFK Norrkoping 16 7 4 5 24 29 25
8 GIF Sundsvall 16 5 5 6 21 20 20
9 Mjallby AIF 16 4 8 4 19 21 20
10 Djurgarden 16 3 10 3 21 21 19
11 Kalmar 16 5 4 7 18 22 19
12 IFK Gothenburg 16 3 8 5 20 25 17
13 Syrianska FC 16 5 2 9 16 26 17
-------------------------
14 Gefle 16 3 7 6 14 22 16
-------------------------
15 Orebro 17 2 5 10 16 28 11
16 GAIS Gothenborg 16 1 7 8 13 21 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 28
Gefle v Malmo (1400)
Helsingborg v IFK Norrkoping (1400)
Sunday, July 29
Mjallby AIF v AIK Stockholm (1400)
Djurgarden v Elfsborg Boras (1630)
Kalmar v GIF Sundsvall (1630)
Monday, July 30
Haecken v GAIS Gothenborg (1705)