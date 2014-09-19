Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 19 IFK Gothenburg 4 Gefle 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 23 14 7 2 46 23 49 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 23 13 5 5 47 34 44 3 Elfsborg Boras 23 12 6 5 34 22 42 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 24 10 11 3 41 24 41 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 23 10 7 6 42 29 37 6 Kalmar 23 9 7 7 29 30 34 7 Djurgarden 23 8 9 6 38 25 33 8 Orebro 23 8 7 8 33 33 31 9 Atvidabergs FF 23 8 6 9 26 35 30 10 Helsingborg 23 7 8 8 30 33 29 11 Halmstad 23 7 6 10 31 40 27 12 Gefle 24 6 8 10 27 32 26 13 IFK Norrkoping 23 6 6 11 27 42 24 ------------------------- 14 Falkenbergs FF 23 6 5 12 27 37 23 ------------------------- 15 Mjallby AIF 23 6 4 13 24 37 22 16 Brommapojkarna 23 1 6 16 25 51 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 20 Falkenbergs FF v Orebro (1400) Brommapojkarna v Haecken (1400) Sunday, September 21 AIK Stockholm v Halmstad (1300) Kalmar v Djurgarden (1300) Mjallby AIF v Elfsborg Boras (1300) Malmo v Helsingborg (1530) Monday, September 22 Atvidabergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1705)