April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 6
Djurgarden 3 Halmstad 0
Gefle 1 AIK Stockholm 2
IFK Norrkoping 2 Helsingborg 0
Saturday, April 5
Falkenbergs FF 1 Brommapojkarna 0
Friday, April 4
Elfsborg Boras 3 Haecken 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Djurgarden 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
1 Malmo 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
3 IFK Gothenburg 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
-------------------------
5 Atvidabergs FF 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Kalmar 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
5 Orebro 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Haecken 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 AIK Stockholm 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Falkenbergs FF 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
12 Mjallby AIF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Gefle 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
-------------------------
15 Helsingborg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16 Halmstad 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 7
Kalmar v Atvidabergs FF (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Malmo (1705)