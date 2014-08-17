Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Falkenbergs FF 3 Atvidabergs FF 0 Elfsborg Boras 2 Kalmar 0 IFK Gothenburg 3 Brommapojkarna 0 Orebro 4 AIK Stockholm 2 Saturday, August 16 Gefle 0 Malmo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 20 13 6 1 40 18 45 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 20 11 5 4 41 29 38 3 Elfsborg Boras 20 11 4 5 32 21 37 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 19 10 4 5 37 23 34 ------------------------- 5 IFK Gothenburg 20 7 10 3 33 23 31 6 Kalmar 20 8 7 5 27 25 31 7 Djurgarden 19 5 9 5 28 24 24 8 Atvidabergs FF 20 6 6 8 23 33 24 9 Gefle 20 5 8 7 23 24 23 10 Falkenbergs FF 20 6 5 9 25 31 23 11 Helsingborg 19 5 7 7 23 26 22 12 Orebro 20 5 7 8 26 31 22 13 IFK Norrkoping 19 5 6 8 21 32 21 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 19 5 5 9 23 35 20 ------------------------- 15 Mjallby AIF 19 5 3 11 20 29 18 16 Brommapojkarna 20 1 6 13 23 41 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 18 Djurgarden v Mjallby AIF (1700) IFK Norrkoping v Halmstad (1700) Haecken v Helsingborg (1705)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8