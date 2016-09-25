Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Elfsborg Boras 2 AIK Stockholm 2
Malmo 2 Helsingborg 0
Saturday, September 24
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Kalmar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 24 17 3 4 48 19 54
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 23 16 5 2 50 21 53
3 AIK Stockholm 24 13 8 3 39 23 47
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 23 11 6 6 42 34 39
-------------------------
5 Haecken 23 10 5 8 45 34 35
6 Kalmar 24 9 8 7 34 30 35
7 Orebro 23 10 5 8 39 37 35
8 Elfsborg Boras 24 9 7 8 45 30 34
9 OEstersunds FK 23 9 5 9 28 35 32
10 Hammarby 23 7 8 8 36 37 29
11 Djurgarden 23 9 1 13 32 35 28
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 24 7 7 10 26 34 28
13 GIF Sundsvall 23 6 6 11 30 41 24
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 24 6 4 14 27 47 22
-------------------------
15 Gefle 23 3 5 15 20 46 14
16 Falkenbergs FF 23 2 3 18 21 59 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 26
Falkenbergs FF v Hammarby (1700)
GIF Sundsvall v Haecken (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Ostersunds FK (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Djurgarden (1700)
Orebro v Gefle (1700)