April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 27
IFK Gothenburg 3 Helsingborg 1
IFK Norrkoping 4 Gefle 1
Sunday, April 26
AIK Stockholm 3 Orebro 0
GIF Sundsvall 0 Djurgarden 2
Halmstad 1 Elfsborg Boras 0
Kalmar 0 Haecken 1
Saturday, April 25
Hammarby 2 Atvidabergs FF 1
Friday, April 24
Falkenbergs FF 3 Malmo 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 5 4 0 1 8 3 12
-------------------------
2 Malmo 5 3 2 0 11 5 11
3 Elfsborg Boras 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
-------------------------
5 Hammarby 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
6 Helsingborg 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
7 Djurgarden 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
8 IFK Norrkoping 5 2 1 2 9 9 7
9 Gefle 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
10 GIF Sundsvall 5 2 1 2 8 10 7
11 Falkenbergs FF 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
12 Haecken 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
13 Kalmar 5 1 1 3 2 5 4
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
-------------------------
15 Atvidabergs FF 5 1 0 4 7 9 3
16 Orebro 5 0 1 4 2 11 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation