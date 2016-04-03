BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 AIK Stockholm 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Haecken 2 Elfsborg Boras 1 Falkenbergs FF 0 IFK Gothenburg 2 Gefle 1 Helsingborg 1 Orebro 0 Djurgarden 2 Saturday, April 2 Kalmar 0 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Malmo 3 IFK Norrkoping 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 IFK Gothenburg 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Haecken 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 AIK Stockholm 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Gefle 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 GIF Sundsvall 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Helsingborg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Hammarby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 OEstersunds FK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Elfsborg Boras 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Kalmar 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 14 IFK Norrkoping 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 ------------------------- 15 Falkenbergs FF 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Orebro 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 4 Hammarby v Ostersunds FK (1700)
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.