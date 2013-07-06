July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 6
Brommapojkarna 0 Kalmar 1
Elfsborg Boras 0 Atvidabergs FF 1
Mjallby AIF 1 Osters IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 14 8 4 2 21 11 28
-------------------------
2 Helsingborg 13 8 3 2 30 10 27
3 Elfsborg Boras 15 7 5 3 27 13 26
-------------------------
4 Atvidabergs FF 15 8 2 5 21 13 26
-------------------------
5 Malmo 14 7 5 2 24 17 26
6 Kalmar 15 6 6 3 18 12 24
7 AIK Stockholm 14 6 5 3 22 15 23
8 Mjallby AIF 15 6 3 6 26 23 21
9 Haecken 14 6 2 6 19 20 20
10 IFK Norrkoping 14 5 3 6 20 22 18
11 Djurgarden 14 4 4 6 11 23 16
12 Gefle 14 2 7 5 14 21 13
13 OEsters IF 15 3 4 8 13 21 13
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 15 2 4 9 14 33 10
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 13 1 6 6 10 20 9
16 Syrianska FC 14 2 3 9 11 27 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 7
Malmo v Gefle (1303)
AIK Stockholm v Haecken (1530)
Syrianska FC v Halmstad (1530)
Monday, July 8
Helsingborg v IFK Gothenburg (1707)