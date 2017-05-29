Soccer-Chinese investor to buy 60 percent share of Parma
MILAN, June 21 Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang has agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in Italian side Parma, who have just been promoted to the second tier, the club said on Wednesday.
May 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 29 AIK Stockholm 0 Malmo 1 Haecken 0 Ostersunds FK 1 Orebro 2 IK Sirius 1 Sunday, May 28 Hammarby 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 IFK Gothenburg 1 Elfsborg Boras 1 Saturday, May 27 Djurgarden 4 AFC Eskilstuna 1 IFK Norrkoping 3 Halmstad 2 Kalmar 3 GIF Sundsvall 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 11 7 3 1 18 9 24 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 11 7 2 2 19 12 23 3 Djurgarden 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 11 5 3 3 16 13 18 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 11 4 5 2 12 7 17 6 AIK Stockholm 10 5 2 3 8 6 17 7 IK Sirius 11 4 4 3 16 10 16 8 Hammarby 11 3 6 2 16 12 15 9 Elfsborg Boras 11 4 3 4 22 19 15 10 IFK Gothenburg 10 3 5 2 14 10 14 11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 11 3 5 3 13 16 14 12 Orebro 11 3 3 5 9 17 12 13 GIF Sundsvall 11 2 5 4 7 13 11 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 11 2 2 7 9 20 8 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 11 1 3 7 7 16 6 16 AFC Eskilstuna 11 0 4 7 8 22 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
SOCHI, Russia, June 21 Mexico scored twice in a busy second-half performance to overcome New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday and destroy the All Whites dreams of securing their first Confederations Cup victory at the 11th attempt.
