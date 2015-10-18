Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Falkenbergs FF 6 Atvidabergs FF 0
Halmstad 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Hammarby 1 Helsingborg 4
Saturday, October 17
Malmo 3 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 27 18 6 3 53 29 60
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 28 18 6 4 52 31 60
3 IFK Gothenburg 27 17 7 3 46 17 58
-------------------------
4 Malmo 28 14 9 5 53 32 51
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 27 14 7 6 50 33 49
6 Djurgarden 27 12 8 7 44 33 44
7 Helsingborg 28 11 4 13 41 41 37
8 Haecken 27 10 6 11 35 35 36
9 Hammarby 28 8 9 11 34 36 33
10 Gefle 27 9 5 13 30 44 32
11 Orebro 27 8 8 11 30 45 32
12 GIF Sundsvall 27 8 5 14 29 44 29
13 Kalmar 28 7 6 15 26 39 27
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 28 7 4 17 36 50 25
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad 28 3 9 16 18 40 18
R16 Atvidabergs FF 28 2 9 17 22 50 15
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 19
Haecken v GIF Sundsvall (1700)
Djurgarden v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Gefle v Orebro (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v IFK Norrkoping (1705)